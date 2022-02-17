Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the highest is $2.55. Five Below posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $7.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.66. The stock had a trading volume of 26,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,086. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $151.01 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.18. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

