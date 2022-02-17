FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.
Shares of FSV stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.65. 2,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,764. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.2025 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 25.52%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.
About FirstService
FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.
