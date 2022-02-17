FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Shares of FSV stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.65. 2,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,764. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get FirstService alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.2025 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FirstService by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 23.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.