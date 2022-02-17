FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 78.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 117,116 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in FirstEnergy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 691.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 74,444 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

