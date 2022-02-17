First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Gap Down to $20.34

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.34, but opened at $19.66. First Trust Natural Gas ETF shares last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 16,038 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

