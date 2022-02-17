First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the January 15th total of 223,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $829,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,297,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 23,490 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $487,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.69. 118,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,038. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.