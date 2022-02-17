First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) Trading Up 0.3%

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.76. 19,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 107,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.