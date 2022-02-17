First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Position Reduced by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $78.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

