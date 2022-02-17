First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Sold by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management cut its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after buying an additional 49,720 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter worth $3,264,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after buying an additional 35,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,951,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ NXTG traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $78.37. 106,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,128. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.12. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.232 dividend. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

