First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,770,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $126,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,192,000 after acquiring an additional 313,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,773,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,408,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,494,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,989,000 after purchasing an additional 582,999 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,079,000 after purchasing an additional 65,559 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $47.98 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.033 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

