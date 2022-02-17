First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,074 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.93% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $120,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 70,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,534,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 754.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 37,091 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,994,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,332,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $92.06 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $84.84 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

