First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $2.01. First Republic Bank reported earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $175.13 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $161.59 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.