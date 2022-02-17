First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Down 27.5% in January

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 153.4 days.

FNLIF remained flat at $$35.48 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. First National Financial has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNLIF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

