First National Financial Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of FN stock opened at C$45.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 12.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$39.19 and a 52-week high of C$53.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$48.64.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 12,744 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.21 per share, with a total value of C$525,180.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,688,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$316,840,736.03.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

