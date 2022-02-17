First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $11.33

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.33, but opened at $10.89. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 80,103 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

