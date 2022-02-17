First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,500 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 907,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.31. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Foundation will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

FFWM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens started coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

