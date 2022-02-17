Firo (FIRO) Market Cap Reaches $51.84 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. Firo has a market cap of $51.84 million and $1.48 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.02 or 0.00009478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Firo has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011278 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TecraCoin (ERC20) (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18,696,144.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,911,637 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

