Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Trading Down 1.1%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF) fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.25 and last traded at C$5.41. 25,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 53,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.47.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Fire & Flower in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.06. The stock has a market cap of C$200.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.91.

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$45.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Fire & Flower Company Profile (TSE:FAF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

