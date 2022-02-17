Financial Survey: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) and Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU)

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 4.00% 23.05% 3.36% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 2.43% 12.97% 1.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Meritage Hospitality Group and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 1 2 7 1 2.73

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus target price of $50.30, suggesting a potential upside of 14.58%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $516.18 million 0.27 $14.91 million N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $436.51 million 4.87 -$206.97 million $0.49 89.59

Meritage Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats Meritage Hospitality Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc. specializes in the development and operation of restaurants and leisure properties. Its activities include owning and operating of casual dining restaurants including Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery and Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen and Cocktails. It operates through the Wendy’s and Casual Dining segments. The company was founded in August 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

