Financial Survey: Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get CI Financial alerts:

This table compares CI Financial and Cohen & Steers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 15.41% 38.28% 8.73% Cohen & Steers 36.21% 87.37% 49.29%

CI Financial has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.6% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CI Financial and Cohen & Steers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 1 7 0 2.88 Cohen & Steers 0 0 2 0 3.00

CI Financial presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.22%. Cohen & Steers has a consensus target price of $92.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.99%. Given CI Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Cohen & Steers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CI Financial and Cohen & Steers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.23 billion 2.91 $355.32 million $1.48 12.16 Cohen & Steers $583.83 million 6.79 $211.40 million $4.30 19.10

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cohen & Steers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Cohen & Steers pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. CI Financial pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cohen & Steers pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. CI Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats CI Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds. The company was founded by Martin Cohen and Robert Hamilton Steers in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.