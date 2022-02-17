Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25 to $7.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.780 billion to $14.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.91 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.370 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. UBS Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.42.

Shares of FIS traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.57. 4,239,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,319. The company has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.99 and its 200 day moving average is $117.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

