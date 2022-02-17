Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.42.

Shares of FIS opened at $100.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 271.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $98.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 421.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

