Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 0.9% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $99.04. 67,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409,483. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 271.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.96 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.