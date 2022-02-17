Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $99.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.82. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.96 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

