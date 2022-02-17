Fidelity National Information Services’ (FIS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $98.96 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,097,000 after purchasing an additional 193,215 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $558,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

