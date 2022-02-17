Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.20

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.20 and last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 88725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. Wedbush raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.13.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,600,550.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 131,702 shares of company stock worth $6,239,837. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 63,303 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.