Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -($0.60-0.50) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.48). The company issued revenue guidance of $400-410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $419.02 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.89.

Get Fastly alerts:

NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.93. 5,808,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.37. Fastly has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,659,000 after purchasing an additional 396,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,049,000 after purchasing an additional 80,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 84,201 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Fastly by 1,223.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 137,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 126,708 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fastly by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.