Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

FSLY traded down $9.77 on Thursday, hitting $19.16. 1,021,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.37. Fastly has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $97.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastly by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,659,000 after acquiring an additional 396,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fastly by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,049,000 after acquiring an additional 80,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 84,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Fastly by 1,223.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 137,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 126,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fastly by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

