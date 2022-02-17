FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.02 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. FARO Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$0.120 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ($0.08)-$0.12 EPS.

Shares of FARO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.12. 60,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,195. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 1.40. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.75 and a 52-week high of $97.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,146,000 after acquiring an additional 68,522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 338,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

