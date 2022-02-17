Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. Farmland Partners reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farmland Partners.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farmland Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.
FPI traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,217. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 0.79.
Farmland Partners Company Profile
Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.
