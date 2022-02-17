Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. Farmland Partners reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farmland Partners.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farmland Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 111,215 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 25,912 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,595,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FPI traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,217. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.