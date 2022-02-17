Farhad Nanji Acquires 60,982 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji acquired 60,982 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.80 per share, with a total value of $3,707,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Farhad Nanji acquired 35,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.02 per share, with a total value of $2,135,700.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Farhad Nanji acquired 150,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.87 per share, with a total value of $8,830,500.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Farhad Nanji acquired 151,852 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $9,867,342.96.

On Friday, November 26th, Farhad Nanji acquired 9,002 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $584,049.76.

On Monday, November 22nd, Farhad Nanji bought 125,321 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.78 per share, with a total value of $8,118,294.38.

On Friday, November 19th, Farhad Nanji bought 126,379 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.77 per share, with a total value of $8,059,188.83.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth $960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 157.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 239,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 35,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

