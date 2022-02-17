Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Short Interest Down 19.3% in January

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,632,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $18,405,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,514,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $13,567,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $11,077,000.

XPRO stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.30. Expro Group has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $32.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Expro Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

