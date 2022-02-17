Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 315.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 83,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after buying an additional 63,329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,725,000 after purchasing an additional 320,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 87,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.53. 11,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,821. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.10 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

