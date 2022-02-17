Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Up 49.0% in January

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the January 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on XGN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Exagen by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XGN stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $144.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.50. Exagen has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

