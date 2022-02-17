Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SNMP stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

