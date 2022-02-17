EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Stock Price Down 1.9%

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) was down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 41,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 175,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $16.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 4.37.

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. EVmo had a negative net margin of 117.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,429.68%. The company had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter.

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

