EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Lowered to $19.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EVER opened at $15.18 on Thursday. EverQuote has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $449.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $335,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $28,112.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 373,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,060 and have sold 22,169 shares valued at $343,152. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 332,492 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in EverQuote by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,399,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59,477 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $20,019,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in EverQuote by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 311,561 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,286 shares during the period. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.