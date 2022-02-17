EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EverQuote stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,166. EverQuote has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $52.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $458.55 million, a PE ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVER. lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin acquired 23,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $352,504.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $61,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 373,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,060 and sold 22,169 shares valued at $343,152. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EverQuote by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in EverQuote by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in EverQuote by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in EverQuote by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

