EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.50. 11,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,166. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.55 million, a P/E ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EVER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

In other news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $28,112.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David B. Blundin purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $157,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 373,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,060 and have sold 22,169 shares valued at $343,152. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in EverQuote by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.