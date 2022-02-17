Everbridge (EVBG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Everbridge to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.93. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVBG. Raymond James cut their price target on Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. cut their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.27.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Everbridge by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

