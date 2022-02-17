ESS Tech (GWH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.25). On average, analysts expect ESS Tech to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESS Tech stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ESS Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

