ESS Tech (GWH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.25). On average, analysts expect ESS Tech to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ESS Tech stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97.
In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ESS Tech Company Profile
ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc
