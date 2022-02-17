ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,591,300 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the January 15th total of 1,053,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,978.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESRCF remained flat at $$3.53 during trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. ESR Cayman has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

ESR Cayman Company Profile

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

