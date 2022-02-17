ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,591,300 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the January 15th total of 1,053,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,978.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ESRCF remained flat at $$3.53 during trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. ESR Cayman has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.90.
ESR Cayman Company Profile
