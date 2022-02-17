Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ESP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.67 and a beta of 0.19. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $20.09.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

