Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.760-$0.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.400-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.75. Equity Residential has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $93.03. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.59.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,338 shares of company stock worth $16,816,674. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.