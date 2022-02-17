Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.760-$0.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.400-$3.500 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.59.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $86.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average of $85.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,338 shares of company stock worth $16,816,674. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 641,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

