Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Emera Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Emera in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $3.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.06. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EMA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.00.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$58.26 on Wednesday. Emera has a 52-week low of C$49.66 and a 52-week high of C$63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.42. The stock has a market cap of C$15.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.75%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

