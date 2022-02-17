Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

