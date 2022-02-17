Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$75.17.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$74.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.24. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$68.17 and a one year high of C$87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.686 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

