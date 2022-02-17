Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.27 EPS

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.76 EPS.

EQIX stock traded up $17.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $691.22. 30,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 147.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $760.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $795.22. Equinix has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $14,312,786. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after buying an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1,060.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $852.24.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

