Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Short Interest Update

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 975,100 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $14,312,786 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Equinix alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Equinix by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $673.58 on Thursday. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $760.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $795.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Cowen lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.88.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.