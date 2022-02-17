EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Stock Price Down 3.7%

EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.16. 16,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,134,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000.

EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.

